Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,341 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 5,950.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSTR stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

