Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 61.1% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,838,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.34. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

CIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

