Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $172,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MESA. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.54 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

