Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Tata Motors worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

