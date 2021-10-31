Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of Marine Products worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marine Products by 2,970.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 192,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $12.67 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

