Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 140.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

