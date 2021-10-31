Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,649 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $10,559,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MCB stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

