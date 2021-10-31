Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 1,762,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,044. The stock has a market cap of $705.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.26. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

