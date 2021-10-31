Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $57,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $199.67 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $202.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

