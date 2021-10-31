DFSocial Gaming Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $264,064.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $218.93 or 0.00355971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

