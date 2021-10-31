Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €159.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($188.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.34 ($186.29).

ETR DB1 opened at €143.60 ($168.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

