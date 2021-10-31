Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.65.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

