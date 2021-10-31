Deutsche Bank AG Sells 884 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of SmartFinancial worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

