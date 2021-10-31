Deutsche Bank AG Sells 31,380 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ouster were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

OUST stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.