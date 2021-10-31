Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 539 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

