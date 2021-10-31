Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $215,000 Investment in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 193,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 372,554 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 244,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.55 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

