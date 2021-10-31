Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

HIMX stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.