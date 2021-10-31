Deutsche Bank AG Has $204,000 Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $364.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.