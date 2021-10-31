Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 7,050 Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $4,930,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,087 shares of company stock worth $2,254,877.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $23.06 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

