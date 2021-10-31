Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 832,387 shares.The stock last traded at $85.43 and had previously closed at $79.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

Get Denbury alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.