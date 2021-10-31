DeltaChain Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00451942 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.69 or 0.01032870 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

