Delphy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $84,413.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $84,413.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00225866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00096588 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

