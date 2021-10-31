Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.150-$15.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $14.15-15.15 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $14.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.31. 1,204,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,357. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $240.86 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.94.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.