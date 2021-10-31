Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

NYSE:DECK opened at $395.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.94. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

