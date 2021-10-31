Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:DCRDU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 55,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 75,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

