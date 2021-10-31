Datum Price Down 2.4% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $910,288.86 and approximately $28,432.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00224981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

