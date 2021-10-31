Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Hits $369,926.69

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $369,926.69 and approximately $13,460.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.27 or 0.00450385 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $636.35 or 0.01022603 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,138 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

