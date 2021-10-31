Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

DDOG opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.59 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,939,438 shares of company stock worth $412,556,215. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

