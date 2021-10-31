Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Data Knights Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.20.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 173,704 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,396,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.