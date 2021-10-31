Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASTY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

