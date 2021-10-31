Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.60 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.140 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASTY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

DASTY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,312. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $60.17.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

