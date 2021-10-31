Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,173.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,695,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 70,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

