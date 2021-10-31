Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,408,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

