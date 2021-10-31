Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $86,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,799,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,697,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,323,734 shares of company stock worth $164,668,215. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.