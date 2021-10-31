Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $100,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

