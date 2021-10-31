Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

