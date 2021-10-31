Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 693 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $128.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.30.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

