Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.79 ($110.34).

DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €84.10 ($98.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

