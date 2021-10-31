Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €93.79 ($110.34).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €1.89 ($2.22) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €85.74 ($100.87). The company had a trading volume of 4,375,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.05 and its 200 day moving average is €74.89. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €84.10 ($98.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

