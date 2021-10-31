DA Davidson Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $140.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.20.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.02. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.