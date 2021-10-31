DA Davidson Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $140.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.20.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.02. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.