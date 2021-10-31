DA Davidson Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $50.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,570. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

