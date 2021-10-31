D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DNZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 4,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

