Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $390.42 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $252,313.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $390.42 or 0.00633527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 19,595 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

