Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

CUBI opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

