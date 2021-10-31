Curecoin (CURE) Price Up 20.2% This Week

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $36,365.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.00313913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,312,363 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

