Curate (XCUR) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00006360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Curate has a market cap of $31.69 million and $1.88 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00231553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

