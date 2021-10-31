Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CMI opened at $239.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.90. Cummins has a 12 month low of $214.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

