Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.