Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 45,958 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $237.17 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.71 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.73.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

