Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 46,070 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Smartsheet worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $69.01 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

